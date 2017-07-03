Tutoring service expands offerings
Tia Lucas, owner of a tutoring service called Dynamik Learning in downtown Rocky Mount, is now in a bigger working space on the Douglas Block with the ability to hold different educational camps. This summer, Lucas is again hosting her series of "mini-camps," which she started last year in her previous location on Main Street.
