Students examine anatomy at camp
Several students traveled from far and wide to explore the human body at N.C. Wesleyan Colleges' first offering of the Human Body and Disease Camp. While the camp may be too intense for everyone, the students who attended the camp seemed fascinated with the opportunity to dissect rats, sheep brains and pig hearts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Blocks Deportation Of Illegal Immigrant
|1 hr
|Quirky
|31
|Make extra $$$ from your smartphone!! It's FREE!!
|12 hr
|Lala
|1
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|Fri
|spud
|24
|Greensboro's BAD Drivers (Nov '10)
|Jun 27
|Billy27
|13
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Jun 26
|Piss momma off again
|344
|New neighbor fences in my sick daughter's car&#...
|Jun 22
|seems simple
|4
|Sex Exploitation of a Mino
|Jun 19
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC