Storm aid applications approved

Applications for buyouts and other home improvements related to Hurricane Matthew are already beginning to see approvals, Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans told county commissioners Monday during their monthly meeting. Evans told commissioners that approvals for Hazard Mitigation Grant applications were recently submitted to the county.

