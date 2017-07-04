Storm aid applications approved
Applications for buyouts and other home improvements related to Hurricane Matthew are already beginning to see approvals, Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans told county commissioners Monday during their monthly meeting. Evans told commissioners that approvals for Hazard Mitigation Grant applications were recently submitted to the county.
