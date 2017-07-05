Despite rain, Fourth celebration carries on
Heat, humidity and rain were not enough to put a damper on a local church's Independence Day event Tuesday. Englewood Baptist Church held its 21st annual festival Tuesday afternoon amid muggy weather and the potential threat of rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Blocks Deportation Of Illegal Immigrant
|Jul 1
|Quirky
|31
|Make extra $$$ from your smartphone!! It's FREE!!
|Jul 1
|Lala
|1
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|Jun 30
|spud
|24
|Greensboro's BAD Drivers (Nov '10)
|Jun 27
|Billy27
|13
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Jun 26
|Piss momma off again
|344
|New neighbor fences in my sick daughter's car&#...
|Jun 22
|seems simple
|4
|Sex Exploitation of a Mino
|Jun 19
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC