Court date postponed in murder case
Court appearances were continued Thursday for five people arrested last month in connection to the shooting death of a Rocky Mount man. That was the word Thursday from a District Attorney's Office official at the N.C. District Court in Nashville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Blocks Deportation Of Illegal Immigrant
|Jul 1
|Quirky
|31
|Make extra $$$ from your smartphone!! It's FREE!!
|Jul 1
|Lala
|1
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|Jun 30
|spud
|24
|Greensboro's BAD Drivers (Nov '10)
|Jun 27
|Billy27
|13
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Jun 26
|Piss momma off again
|344
|New neighbor fences in my sick daughter's car&#...
|Jun 22
|seems simple
|4
|Sex Exploitation of a Mino
|Jun 19
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC