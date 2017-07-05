City power agency earns accolades
Rocky Mount Public Utilities is one of the highest rated municipal power providers in the country, according to a recent national award. The utility again earned the Reliable Public Power Provider designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.
