Car wash looks to make a splash
The car wash located at 1615 Benvenue Road next to the Cobb Corners shopping center was doing a free car wash trial last week to gauge customer interest in Tidal Wave Auto Spa and help start the building of a customer base, said Coty Stevens, Tidal Wave Auto Spa's team development leader. Rocky Mount represents the first location for the car wash company in North Carolina, Stevens added.
