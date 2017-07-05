Bill targets domestic violence
Local officials and residents are speaking out about a bill that could allow for harsher punishment in domestic violence homicides. Senate Bill 600, also know as Britny's Law, recently made its way through the N.C. General Assembly and is waiting for Gov. Roy Cooper's signature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Blocks Deportation Of Illegal Immigrant
|Jul 1
|Quirky
|31
|Make extra $$$ from your smartphone!! It's FREE!!
|Jul 1
|Lala
|1
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|Jun 30
|spud
|24
|Greensboro's BAD Drivers (Nov '10)
|Jun 27
|Billy27
|13
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Jun 26
|Piss momma off again
|344
|New neighbor fences in my sick daughter's car&#...
|Jun 22
|seems simple
|4
|Sex Exploitation of a Mino
|Jun 19
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC