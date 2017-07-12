Alumni group awards scholarships

Alumni Chapter President Debra Hart, left, stands with scholarship recipients, left to right, Karrington Bynum Lovette Ke'Perrius Bryant, Alexia McWilliams and Destiny Johnson. Four local graduates were awarded scholarships to attend Winston-Salem State University this fall at the Rocky Mount Alumni Chapter of Winston-Salem Sate University's recent annual awards luncheon.

