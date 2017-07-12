Alumni group awards scholarships

Alumni group awards scholarships

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Alumni Chapter President Debra Hart, left, stands with scholarship recipients, left to right, Karrington Bynum Lovette Ke'Perrius Bryant, Alexia McWilliams and Destiny Johnson. Four local graduates were awarded scholarships to attend Winston-Salem State University this fall at the Rocky Mount Alumni Chapter of Winston-Salem Sate University's recent annual awards luncheon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three Great Places to Take a First Date in Gree... (Apr '10) Jul 7 Ali McCartney 2
News Church Blocks Deportation Of Illegal Immigrant Jul 1 Quirky 30
Make extra $$$ from your smartphone!! It's FREE!! Jul 1 Lala 1
News The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr... Jun 30 spud 24
Greensboro's BAD Drivers (Nov '10) Jun 27 Billy27 13
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Jun 26 Piss momma off again 344
Sex Exploitation of a Mino Jun 19 David 1
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,882 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,823

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC