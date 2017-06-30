1 killed, 1 injured in Rocky Mount shooting
Officers responded to a shooting at 1209 Niblick Drive at about 1:40 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. Raymond Deonta Lee, 28, died at UNC Nash Healthcare as a result of his injuries.
