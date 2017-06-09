Work continues on new ABC store
A new 2,500-square-foot Alcoholic Beverage Control store being constructed in Rocky Mount is tentatively scheduled to open in October, according to Nash County ABC Board officials. Mike Murray, general manager of the Nash County ABC Board, said the metal and brick-face store will replace the No.
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|May 29
|GunGuy556
|27
|triad kratom delivery (Dec '12)
|May 27
|Steventaylor855
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|May '17
|Tim
|15
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr '17
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mom of 2
|343
