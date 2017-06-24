Woman receives honors from state
A local nonagenarian recently was inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society for her commitment to serving both the community of Rocky Mount and the state of North Carolina. The award, which was signed by Gov. Roy Cooper, was presented to Mae Woods Bell, 98, in April at a meeting of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Rocky Mount.
