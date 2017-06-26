Two vehicles crash at intersection
The Rocky Mount Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 11:40 a.m. at the intersection of Zebulon Road and Buck Leonard Boulevard. Firefighters were assisted by Nash Emergency Medical Services and Rocky Mount police.
