Three teens tied to homicide, arrested and charged

Rocky Mount police said in a press release Monday that Steven Maurice Lloyd, 19, of Rocky Mount was the victim of the early morning homicide. Police responded to the shooting at 5:24 a.m. at the Executive Inn on on 1821 North Wesleyan Boulevard.

