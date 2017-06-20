Siblings open new restaurant downtown

Siblings open new restaurant downtown

Robert McBride and Darrell Brown are partners and owners of the Washington Street Grille on 119 N. Washington St., which is around the corner from Edgecombe Community College. McBride also owns a North Carolina car inspection station on Norfolk Street, while Brown, who is the executive chef at Washington Street Grille, said he has more than 20 years of chef experience of running restaurant kitchens across the country.

