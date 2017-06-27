Shooting suspects to appear in court
Court dates have been announced for two men arrested in connection to a shooting that happened June 15 in Tarboro. Raymond James Weaver, 25, of Tarboro and Rushaun Monroe Batchelor, 28, of Rocky Mount will make pre-trial appearances in connection to the shooting incident in the coming days in N.C. District Court in Tarboro.
