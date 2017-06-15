Rocky Mount men held in smuggling case
Two Rocky Mount men are facing criminal charges in New York following the culmination of a two-year investigation into an alleged cigarette smuggling and money laundering ring. Omar Mohammad Naser, 22, and Shaher Bahjat Dari, 28, both of Rocky Mount, were arrested June 8 by Rocky Mount police.
