Robbery suspect to face Grand Jury
An Edgecombe County Grand Jury will decide Monday whether or not to indict a Wayne County man for the robbery of a Rocky Mount credit union in January. Nathan Terry Bullock is accused of robbing the State Employees Credit Union at 805 North Fairview Road on Jan. 3. The facility is just inside the Edgecombe County side of Rocky Mount.
