Real estate firm named Small Business of the Year
Boone, Hill, Allen and Ricks Real Estate received a loud ovation from the standing-room-only crowd when it was announced as the recipient of the 2017 Small Business of the Year Award. The company was founded in 1982 by Bob Allen, Chancey Hill, Albert Boone and the late T.E. Ricks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|11 min
|josh
|22
|Greensboro's BAD Drivers (Nov '10)
|Jun 27
|Billy27
|13
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Jun 26
|Piss momma off again
|344
|New neighbor fences in my sick daughter's car&#...
|Jun 22
|seems simple
|4
|Sex Exploitation of a Mino
|Jun 19
|David
|1
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jun 18
|Leon Coleman
|16
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Jun 17
|Al G
|122
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC