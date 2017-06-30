Real estate firm named Small Business...

Real estate firm named Small Business of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Boone, Hill, Allen and Ricks Real Estate received a loud ovation from the standing-room-only crowd when it was announced as the recipient of the 2017 Small Business of the Year Award. The company was founded in 1982 by Bob Allen, Chancey Hill, Albert Boone and the late T.E. Ricks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr... 11 min josh 22
Greensboro's BAD Drivers (Nov '10) Jun 27 Billy27 13
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Jun 26 Piss momma off again 344
New neighbor fences in my sick daughter's car&#... Jun 22 seems simple 4
Sex Exploitation of a Mino Jun 19 David 1
Snitch list (Dec '14) Jun 18 Leon Coleman 16
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Jun 17 Al G 122
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,725 • Total comments across all topics: 282,123,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC