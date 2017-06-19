Pfizer recalls injectables made at Ro...

Pfizer recalls injectables made at Rocky Mount over potential contamination risk

Monday Jun 19

Pfizer has recalled four injectables - including the already scarce heart surgery drug Sodium Bicarbonate - made at Hospira's facility in Rocky Mount, North Carolina after identifying a potential contamination risk. The recalled products include 42 lots of 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection, 5 lots of Neut, 5 lots of Quelicin and 7 lots of Potassium Phosphates Injection distributed in the US, the Dutch Antilles, Barbados, Canada, Philippines, Kuwait, and Singapore since January.

