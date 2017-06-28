Panel eyes development issues

Panel eyes development issues

A group of panelists held a discussion on economic development issues related to education, health care and industry Tuesday at the Rocky Mount Mills. The panel consisted of Trent Mohrbutter, vice president and chief academic officer at Nash Community College, Dr. Crystal Hayden, chief nursing officer at Nash UNC Health Care, Mitch Perry, SVP and CFO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Norris Tolson, president and CEO of Carolinas Gateway Partnership.

