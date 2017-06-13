New hotel plans to open in fall
A new $12 million hotel being built in Rocky Mount close to Interstate 95 and U.S. 64 is slated to open in November. Bharat Patel, owner of Homewood Suites by Hilton, said the 80,000-square-foot hotel will open by Thanksgiving weekend.
