NC teacher accused of having sexual contact with 3 students
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. A 25-year-old Rocky Mount math teacher is accused of having inappropriate sexually related contact with three male students, police said. On May 5, Rocky Mount police were notified by administrative staff from Rocky Mount Preparatory School of the possible inappropriate relationships involving Erin Elizabeth McAuliffe.
