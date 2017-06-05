NC teacher accused of having sexual c...

NC teacher accused of having sexual contact with 3 students

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. A 25-year-old Rocky Mount math teacher is accused of having inappropriate sexually related contact with three male students, police said. On May 5, Rocky Mount police were notified by administrative staff from Rocky Mount Preparatory School of the possible inappropriate relationships involving Erin Elizabeth McAuliffe.

