Nash-Rocky Mount board mulls school consolidation
The Nash-Rocky Mount Board of Education met for the second day of its retreat Friday at Nash Community College to discuss a variety of issues including future budget concerns and the need to consider consolidating schools in light of declining enrollment. Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools projects an enrollment of 15,253 students for the coming academic year, a loss of nearly 3,000 students from the enrollment of 18,121 students roughly 10 years ago.
