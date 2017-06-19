Nash County a winning destination for Nutkao
Italy's love affair with sweet treats began 800 years ago when Venetian merchants acquired sugarcane farms in what today is Lebanon. The story's latest chapter has brought opportunity to Rocky Mount in the form of Nutkao S.r.l.'s 100,000-square-foot production facility at Whitaker Business & Industry Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|2 hr
|Leon Coleman
|16
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Sat
|Al G
|122
|Black Music Month '09: Remembering Ronnie Dyson (Jun '09)
|Jun 12
|Common Damn Sense
|5
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|May 29
|GunGuy556
|27
|triad kratom delivery (Dec '12)
|May 27
|Steventaylor855
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Firey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC