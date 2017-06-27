Murder suspects to face judge

Murder suspects to face judge

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Daquan Foster, 19, and Demetrius Archibald, 32, both of Rocky Mount, are scheduled to make their next pre-trial appearances in connection to the June 17 shooting death of Steven Lloyd, 19, of Rocky Mount, on July 6 in N.C. District Court in Nashville. . Foster was charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting and Archibald with one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) 10 hr Piss momma off again 344
New neighbor fences in my sick daughter's car&#... Jun 22 seems simple 4
Sex Exploitation of a Mino Jun 19 David 1
Snitch list (Dec '14) Jun 18 Leon Coleman 16
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Jun 17 Al G 122
News Black Music Month '09: Remembering Ronnie Dyson (Jun '09) Jun 12 Common Damn Sense 5
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) May 29 GunGuy556 27
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,028 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC