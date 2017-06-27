Murder suspects to face judge

Daquan Foster, 19, and Demetrius Archibald, 32, both of Rocky Mount, are scheduled to make their next pre-trial appearances in connection to the June 17 shooting death of Steven Lloyd, 19, of Rocky Mount, on July 6 in N.C. District Court in Nashville. . Foster was charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting and Archibald with one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

