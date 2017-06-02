Lawmakers seek more flood aid

Lawmakers seek more flood aid

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Federal and state lawmakers gathered Thursday in Rocky Mount on the first day of the new hurricane season to ask their fellow legislators not to forget last year's storm victims. N.C. Sen. Erica Smith-Ingram, D-Northampton, said residents across Eastern North Carolina continue to struggle following last year's devastating tropical storms and Hurricane Matthew in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) May 29 GunGuy556 27
triad kratom delivery (Dec '12) May 27 Steventaylor855 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Snitch list (Dec '14) May 8 Tim 15
Sex wanted (May '13) Apr '17 Firey 5
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy Apr '17 Go Trump 245
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mom of 2 343
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,699 • Total comments across all topics: 281,450,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC