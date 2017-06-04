Juneteenth festival entertains, educates
Rocky Mount's annual Juneteenth festival is officially in the books, and this year's event proved to be another success. The festival on its first night Friday drew its biggest ever turnout, with more than 1,000 people attending.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|May 29
|GunGuy556
|27
|triad kratom delivery (Dec '12)
|May 27
|Steventaylor855
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|May 8
|Tim
|15
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr '17
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mom of 2
|343
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC