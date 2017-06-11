John H. Kerr III highway named

John H. Kerr III highway named

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

The five-mile section of the U.S. 70 Goldsboro Bypass from the Interstate 795 interchange to U.S. 13 has been designated as the John H. Kerr III Highway by the N.C. Board of Transportation. Assembly and championed improvement to state infrastructure including the bypass and the I-795 designation between Goldsboro and Wilson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) May 29 GunGuy556 27
triad kratom delivery (Dec '12) May 27 Steventaylor855 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Snitch list (Dec '14) May '17 Tim 15
Sex wanted (May '13) Apr '17 Firey 5
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy Apr '17 Go Trump 245
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mom of 2 343
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,675,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC