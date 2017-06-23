Holiday prompts closures
While local government offices will be closed July 4, kids still will get to go swimming and spend the day at the park. Also, for the first time in several years, Rocky Mount trash pickup will continue as normal July 4. Rocky Mount Public Works will provide residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection as scheduled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New neighbor fences in my sick daughter's car&#...
|16 hr
|seems simple
|4
|Sex Exploitation of a Mino
|Jun 19
|David
|1
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jun 18
|Leon Coleman
|16
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Jun 17
|Al G
|122
|Black Music Month '09: Remembering Ronnie Dyson (Jun '09)
|Jun 12
|Common Damn Sense
|5
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|May 29
|GunGuy556
|27
|triad kratom delivery (Dec '12)
|May 27
|Steventaylor855
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC