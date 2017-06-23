Holiday prompts closures

While local government offices will be closed July 4, kids still will get to go swimming and spend the day at the park. Also, for the first time in several years, Rocky Mount trash pickup will continue as normal July 4. Rocky Mount Public Works will provide residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection as scheduled.

