Dot's Cleaners celebrates grand opening
There was a gap in the local dry cleaning business since owners Mary and Talmage Wells closed longtime and popular Koretizing One Hour Cleaners and Laundry a few years ago, which had several locations in Rocky Mount. A more than 50-year-old family-owned Dot's Cleaners is looking to fill the need left by Koretizing and make its mark in the area.
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|May 29
|GunGuy556
|27
|triad kratom delivery (Dec '12)
|May 27
|Steventaylor855
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|May '17
|Tim
|15
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr '17
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mom of 2
|343
