Day activity center to begin operations
A new daytime activity center for people with developmental disabilities or mental illness is scheduled to open today in Rocky Mount. The Serving Hands Day Activity Center at 1159 N. Wesleyan Blvd. will offer a range of activities such as arts and crafts, music, recreation, aerobics and exercise programs, simple cooking, independent living skills and social and community inclusion activities according to individualized, person-centered plans.
