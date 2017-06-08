Day activity center to begin operations

Day activity center to begin operations

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

A new daytime activity center for people with developmental disabilities or mental illness is scheduled to open today in Rocky Mount. The Serving Hands Day Activity Center at 1159 N. Wesleyan Blvd. will offer a range of activities such as arts and crafts, music, recreation, aerobics and exercise programs, simple cooking, independent living skills and social and community inclusion activities according to individualized, person-centered plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) May 29 GunGuy556 27
triad kratom delivery (Dec '12) May 27 Steventaylor855 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Snitch list (Dec '14) May 8 Tim 15
Sex wanted (May '13) Apr '17 Firey 5
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy Apr '17 Go Trump 245
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr '17 Mom of 2 343
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC