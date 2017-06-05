CSX to host open house

Local residents will have an upcoming opportunity to find out more about the development of the new CSX intermodal terminal. The Florida-based railroad company will hold an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. June 13 at the Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences.

