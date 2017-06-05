CSX to host open house
Local residents will have an upcoming opportunity to find out more about the development of the new CSX intermodal terminal. The Florida-based railroad company will hold an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. June 13 at the Imperial Centre for the Arts and Sciences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|May 29
|GunGuy556
|27
|triad kratom delivery (Dec '12)
|May 27
|Steventaylor855
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|May 8
|Tim
|15
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr '17
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mom of 2
|343
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC