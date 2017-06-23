Court date set for murder suspects
Daquan Foster, 19, and Demetrius Archibald, 32, both of Rocky Mount, are scheduled to appear today in N.C. District Court in Nashville in connection to the shooting death of Steven Maurice Lloyd, 19, of Rocky Mount on Saturday morning at the Executive Inn on 1821 North Wesleyan Boulevard. Police said the men are the last suspects believed to be connected to the fatal shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New neighbor fences in my sick daughter's car&#...
|11 hr
|seems simple
|4
|Sex Exploitation of a Mino
|Jun 19
|David
|1
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jun 18
|Leon Coleman
|16
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Jun 17
|Al G
|122
|Black Music Month '09: Remembering Ronnie Dyson (Jun '09)
|Jun 12
|Common Damn Sense
|5
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|May 29
|GunGuy556
|27
|triad kratom delivery (Dec '12)
|May 27
|Steventaylor855
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC