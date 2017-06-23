Court date set for murder suspects

Court date set for murder suspects

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Daquan Foster, 19, and Demetrius Archibald, 32, both of Rocky Mount, are scheduled to appear today in N.C. District Court in Nashville in connection to the shooting death of Steven Maurice Lloyd, 19, of Rocky Mount on Saturday morning at the Executive Inn on 1821 North Wesleyan Boulevard. Police said the men are the last suspects believed to be connected to the fatal shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New neighbor fences in my sick daughter's car&#... 11 hr seems simple 4
Sex Exploitation of a Mino Jun 19 David 1
Snitch list (Dec '14) Jun 18 Leon Coleman 16
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Jun 17 Al G 122
News Black Music Month '09: Remembering Ronnie Dyson (Jun '09) Jun 12 Common Damn Sense 5
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) May 29 GunGuy556 27
triad kratom delivery (Dec '12) May 27 Steventaylor855 5
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC