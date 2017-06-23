Court date set for murder suspects

Daquan Foster, 19, and Demetrius Archibald, 32, both of Rocky Mount, are scheduled to appear today in N.C. District Court in Nashville in connection to the shooting death of Steven Maurice Lloyd, 19, of Rocky Mount on Saturday morning at the Executive Inn on 1821 North Wesleyan Boulevard. Police said the men are the last suspects believed to be connected to the fatal shooting.

