County officially approves budget

County officially approves budget

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Spring Hope Enterprise

By MARK CONE Nash County Board of Commissioners last week approved the county budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 that leaves current county service levels in place and does not raise county taxes, but commissioners decided against adding $110,000 for the school system and two other organizations. According to a presentation given by County Manager Zee Lamb prior to the scheduled public hearing, overall spending will decrease by 3.9 percent from the current fiscal year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spring Hope Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Music Month '09: Remembering Ronnie Dyson (Jun '09) Jun 12 Common Damn Sense 5
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) May 29 GunGuy556 27
triad kratom delivery (Dec '12) May 27 Steventaylor855 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
Snitch list (Dec '14) May '17 Tim 15
Sex wanted (May '13) Apr '17 Firey 5
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy Apr '17 Go Trump 245
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,614 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC