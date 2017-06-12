County officially approves budget

By MARK CONE Nash County Board of Commissioners last week approved the county budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 that leaves current county service levels in place and does not raise county taxes, but commissioners decided against adding $110,000 for the school system and two other organizations. According to a presentation given by County Manager Zee Lamb prior to the scheduled public hearing, overall spending will decrease by 3.9 percent from the current fiscal year.

