County officially approves budget
By MARK CONE Nash County Board of Commissioners last week approved the county budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 that leaves current county service levels in place and does not raise county taxes, but commissioners decided against adding $110,000 for the school system and two other organizations. According to a presentation given by County Manager Zee Lamb prior to the scheduled public hearing, overall spending will decrease by 3.9 percent from the current fiscal year.
