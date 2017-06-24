Council to vote on budget plan

Council to vote on budget plan

The proposed 2017-18 budget establishes appropriations for the next fiscal year beginning July 1 and sets the city's ad valorem tax rate at 66 cents per $100 of taxable assessed value. The council held the required public hearing on the budget at its last regularly-scheduled meeting.

