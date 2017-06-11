Council to hold budget hearing
The Rocky Mount City Council is set to hold a public hearing on its proposed 2017-18 budget and discuss other topics Monday evening. The city's spending plan for fiscal year 2017-18 totals $200.9 million, a 2.2 percent decrease from the adopted fiscal year 2016-17 budget and a 6.5 percent decrease from the 2016-17 revised budget.
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|May 29
|GunGuy556
|27
|triad kratom delivery (Dec '12)
|May 27
|Steventaylor855
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|May '17
|Tim
|15
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr '17
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Mom of 2
|343
