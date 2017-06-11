Council to hold budget hearing

The Rocky Mount City Council is set to hold a public hearing on its proposed 2017-18 budget and discuss other topics Monday evening. The city's spending plan for fiscal year 2017-18 totals $200.9 million, a 2.2 percent decrease from the adopted fiscal year 2016-17 budget and a 6.5 percent decrease from the 2016-17 revised budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.