Children to benefit from Peacemakers Freedom School

Peacemakers of Rocky Mount will again host a summer enrichment program called Freedom School for 180 children each weekday this summer beginning June 19. In addition to the program in South Rocky Mount, the organization will operate a second location in Tarboro thanks to the generous support of Edgecombe County Schools. Using curriculum designed by the Children's Defense Fund, Freedom School helps rising first- through ninth-graders fall in love with reading, increases their self-esteem and generates more positive attitudes toward learning.

