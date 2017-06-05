BAC_2017.jpg
Over the past four years, 35 seniors from Nash-Rocky Mount high schools have received a helping hand with college through the efforts of a Nash Central High School alumnus committed to raising money to help others reach their goals. Kevin Jones, who graduated from Nash Central High School in 2006, started the BAC scholarship program by founding the Bulldog Alumni Club several years ago.
