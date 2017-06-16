Area residents flock to new grocery store
Jones was so excited about the opening of the store that she was the first person in line at about 5 a.m. Thursday. She was rewarded for her efforts by being presented with a $100 Lidl gift card and a small plant by Joseph Gallo, real estate manager for development at Lidl US, during the local store's ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the front entrance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Music Month '09: Remembering Ronnie Dyson (Jun '09)
|Jun 12
|Common Damn Sense
|5
|Review: BIT Security (Apr '11)
|May 29
|GunGuy556
|27
|triad kratom delivery (Dec '12)
|May 27
|Steventaylor855
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|May '17
|Tim
|15
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr '17
|Go Trump
|245
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC