Administrator to leave police force

Administrator to leave police force

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Linda Jones, Rocky Mount Police Department support services division manager, recently announced she will retire at the end of this month. Jones said she started considering retirement a year ago, adding she doesn't regret her decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snitch list (Dec '14) 7 hr Leon Coleman 16
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Sat Al G 122
News Black Music Month '09: Remembering Ronnie Dyson (Jun '09) Jun 12 Common Damn Sense 5
Review: BIT Security (Apr '11) May 29 GunGuy556 27
triad kratom delivery (Dec '12) May 27 Steventaylor855 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
Sex wanted (May '13) Apr '17 Firey 5
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,863,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC