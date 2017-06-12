5 things to know about Lidl, Kinstona s newest grocer Posted at

5 things to know about Lidl, Kinstona...

5 things to know about Lidl, Kinston's newest grocer

Lidl grocery store will hold its Grand Opening Thursday, June 15th through Sunday, June 18th at 4050 W. Vernon Ave. The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, and will also include free samples and early giveaways. The first 100 customers will be entered for a chance to win $100.

