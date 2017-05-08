Virginia woman wins audition contest for 'The Voice'
Jessica Harris of Emporium, Va., was the winner of the first annual 'The Voice' Auditions on April 29 at Rocky Mount Toyota. Rocky Mount Toyota hosted its first annual "The Voice" Auditions on April 29 at the dealership located at 943 N. Wesleyan Blvd. Jessica Harris of Emporium, Va., was declared the winner and will be awarded a front of the line pass and travel accommodations to a future regional Voice audition provided by Rocky Mount Toyota.
