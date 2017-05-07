Southern Nash opens new agriculture center
A host of dignitaries were on hand this week to cut the ribbon for the new animal facility on the campus of Southern Nash High School. The new building is designed to provide an agricultural laboratory environment for students learning about agriculture through the school's Future Farmer's of America chapter and the school's agriculture program.
