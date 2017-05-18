SN charter school gets initial approval
By MARK CONE The Global Achievers School, a new charter school that has proposed to open in the fall of 2018 in the Bailey area, has received tentative approval to open from the N.C. Charter School Advisory Board. Representatives for the school listed on the official application with the N.C. Charter School Advisory Board could not be reached for comment Monday.
