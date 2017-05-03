Police pay tribute to fallen officer
A decade after a Rocky Mount police officer died in the line of duty, he is being remembered fondly by his own. The Rocky Mount Police Department is remembering Officer Alan Silver this week on the 10th anniversary of his line-of-duty death.
