New park officially opens in Castalia

New park officially opens in Castalia

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

The official grand opening came roughly a decade after efforts to make the 15-acre park a reality started. Dozens of people attended Wednesday's ribbon-cutting and ceremony, including local residents, town council members, county commissioners and state officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rocky Mount Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex wanted (May '13) Apr 21 Firey 5
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy Apr 19 Go Trump 245
News Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06) Apr 12 Mom of 2 343
Snitch list (Dec '14) Apr 11 Dustymoore 14
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Mar '17 Collin Davis 4
News Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10) Mar '17 rabbit 159
111 Congress has many Communists Mar '17 Rod Knox 2
See all Rocky Mount Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rocky Mount Forum Now

Rocky Mount Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rocky Mount Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Rocky Mount, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,457 • Total comments across all topics: 280,764,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC