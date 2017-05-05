New firm to take over truck service
A Michgan-based company is set to assume operations of a Nash County trucking facility and save more than 100 jobs after the facility was set to close next month. AEL Span, a global supply chain services company, announced Monday it will be taking control of the warehousing operations of Celadon Trucking Services' GSM Transport at 7301 U.S. 301 in the Battleboro community.
