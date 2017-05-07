NEER 2017 Entrepreneur of the Year Finalists.jpg

Steve Thrasher, owner of Super-Cat Solutions in Wilson, Carl Smith and Johnny Baines, owners of Eastern Environmental Management in Rocky Mount, Phil Dixon, owner of Zynbit in Rocky Mount and Thomas Allred and Tony Morris, owners of Allred Mechanical Services in Dortches, are vying to become the 2017 winner of the NorthEastern Entrepreneurial Roundtable's Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The 23rd version of the organization's annual Entrepreneur of the Year Banquet will take place at 5:30 p.m. May 15 at the Rose Hill Conference in Nashville.

