Nashville to begin sewer project
The town announced bids Thursday for construction of a new sewer line that will connect to the Stony Creek sewer outfall. Stocks Engineering is leading the project, which will entail construction and installation of two 30-inch pipes that will connect the outfall to an existing line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Rocky Mount Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|May 8
|Tim
|15
|Sex wanted (May '13)
|Apr 21
|Firey
|5
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Apr 19
|Go Trump
|245
|Filling the Need: Orthodontist one of few who a... (Sep '06)
|Apr 12
|Mom of 2
|343
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Collin Davis
|4
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|rabbit
|159
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar '17
|Mustcx
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rocky Mount Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC